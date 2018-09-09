Mumbai : The Opposition parties have unitedly called for a Bharat bandh on Monday, to protest against high prices of fuel, cooking gas and rising inflation.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, addressing a joint press conference Saturday, said Janata Dal United (Sharad Yadav faction) CPI, CPI (M) as well as local parties in Maharashtra will be supporting the bandh.

“Petrol and diesel is the costliest in Maharashtra. High fuel prices are leading to a rise in prices of other essential commodities. We have been time and again demanding that fuel prices be brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST) but the government is not ready to do so,” Nirupam said.

He claimed the prices of fuel will come down by 50 per cent if brought under GST and that the Centre has mopped up Rs 11 lakh crore uptil now by levying various types of cess and excise duties.

Malik said BJP is in power in 22 states and had it wished to, could have garnered a consensus and brought fuel prices under GST.

“Earlier the excise duty on fuel was Rs 8 per litre which has now gone up to Rs 19 per litre. The government used to first charge drought cess but after drought period ended, the name of the cess has been changed but it continues to be charged,” he said.

He added that loss to the exchequer due to a ban on sale of liquor near highways was being reimbursed by further increasing the cess on fuels.

Malik also appealed to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray to take active part in the strike.

“It is also a great opportunity for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to give a jolt to the BJP government. If the financial capital (Mumbai) shuts down, it will be like the whole country shut down,” Malik said.

Nirupam said that state Congress chief Ashok Chavan is in touch with the Shiv Sena leader in this regard.