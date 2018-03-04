Opened bathroom door at 8 pm to find Sridevi dead: Boney

Mumbai : As the mystery around Sridevi’s sudden demise continued, husband and producer Boney Kapoor recounted the “detailed account of what transpired on the fateful evening to his friend of 30 years, trade analyst Komal Nahta. Nahta told IANS that the conversation happened on Wednesday before Sridevi’s funeral.

Boney, Sridevi and Khushi were in Dubai for a family wedding which wrapped up on February 20. Boney suggested that they go on a “romantic dinner”. Then Sridevi, who as he says, was in “relaxation mode”, went for a bath. “I went to the living room while Sridevi went to the master bathroom to bathe and get ready,” Boney was quoted by Nahta as having said. In the living room, Boney told Nahta that he surfed channels and was watching the South Africa-India cricket match for few minutes followed by the Pakistan Super League cricket match highlights. After around 15-20 minutes, he was restless as it was around 8 pm then and being a Saturday, he felt restaurants would fill up. Nahta wrote, “Boney’s impatience made him shout out to Sridevi from the living room itself. After calling out to her twice, Boney lowered the volume of the TV set. The unsuspecting husband, hearing the tap inside on, then called out ‘Jaan, Jaan’ still louder but got no reply, which was unusual.

“He panicked and opened the door which had not been bolted from inside, nervous but yet not at all prepared for what he was going to see. The tub was full of water and Sridevi was immersed completely, from head to toe, inside the tub. Devastated, he reached out to her but watching her motionless, he feared the worst.

But as Nahta puts it, “Whether she first drowned and then became unconscious, or she first fell asleep or unconscious and then drowned, nobody will, perhaps, ever know. But she probably never got a chance to even struggle for a minute because had she moved her arms and legs in panic while drowning, there would be some water spilling out of the tub. But there wasn’t a drop of water on the floor outside the tub area. “The mystery will remain unsolved.”

Jahnvi pens emotional letter

After her mother and veteran actress Sridevi’s demise, her elder daughter Jahnvi Kapoor penned an emotional note on her official Instagram page, urging people to cherish their parents. Jahnvi, who is one of the two daughters Sridevi had with film producer Boney Kapoor, will turn 21 on March 7. Jahnvi, who has sibling Khushi, said her parents shared immense love and there shouldn’t be any attempts to “tarnish” that… Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. “Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man whose entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love,” she said, adding that Boney has lost his “jaan”. She signed off with “I love you, my everything.”