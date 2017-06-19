Only needy farmers to benefit from loan waiver: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will ensure with the help of a digital platform that only needy farmers benefit from its loan waiver scheme, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said. Fadnavis said his dispensation took the decision in view of “the big scam” which occurred in Maharashtra after the then UPA government at the Centre wrote off debts in 2008, which, he said, deprived distressed peasants of the benefits intended for them.

The Maharashtra CM said the state government had formed a joint committee which would work out within a week conditions to ensure who should benefit from the waiver. He suggested that farmers who were financially better off and professionals and government employees also into farming be left out of the scheme.

Fadnavis observed the waiver announced on June 11 after a widespread farmers’ agitation would further stress the debt-ridden state, as his government would require to raise Rs 25,000 crore or more for this. “But it can be managed,” he said.