Only 30% of cancer-affected women benefit from chemo: Study

Mumbai: The Trial Assigning Individualised Options for Treatment (Rx), or TAILORx, is examining whether genes that are frequently associated with risk of recurrence for women with early-stage breast cancer can be used to assign patients to the most appropriate and effective treatment. The majority of women with early-stage breast cancer are advised to receive chemotherapy in addition to radiation and hormonal therapy, yet research has not demonstrated that chemotherapy benefits all of them equally. TAILORx seeks to incorporate a molecular profiling test (a technique that examines many genes simultaneously) into clinical decision making, and thus spare women unnecessary treatment if chemotherapy is not likely to be of substantial benefit. TAILORx is one of the first trials to examine a methodology for personalising cancer treatment.

According to the new findings from the groundbreaking Trial Assigning Individualized Options for Treatment (Rx), or TAILORx trial, show no benefit from chemotherapy for 70 per cent of women with the most common type of breast cancer, while only the 30 per cent of women for whom chemotherapy benefit can be life-saving.

“This study will have a practice-changing impact on the medical community related to prescribing chemotherapy to breast cancer patients. The Oncotype Dx test can help oncologist identify low-risk patients who may safely avoid chemotherapy as well as the high-risk patient who will benefit from chemotherapy,” remarked Dr. Vinay Deshmane, Surgical oncologist at P D Hinduja Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

Breast cancer is most common in women in India and accounts for 27 per cent of all cancers in them. At an incidence rate of 25.8 per 100,000 it is lower than in some developed countries, but the mortality rate (12.7 per 100,000) is comparable to that in western countries. Data on incidence rates of breast cancer from six major cancer registries of India show that the annual percentage increases in breast cancer incidence which has been in the 0.46 to 2.56 per cent range.

“The TAILORx findings can spare thousands of women from getting toxic chemotherapy treatment that really wouldn’t benefit them. By identifying the right patients who can benefit from chemotherapy, and sparing chemotherapy and its toxic side effects in those who will not benefit from its treatment, the personalised treatment approach is a breakthrough advancement in the medical fraternity,” said Prasad Vaidya, CEO, Medilinks Inc.