Only 22 percent of Mumbai’s streets are walk-able and only 31 percent are adequately lit

Mumbai: There are more working women in Mumbai than in any other metro. Yet they do so in the face of security and safety issues. According to a survey conducted by two NGOs — Akshara and Safetipin — Mumbai’s overall safety rating is 56 per cent, which means 44 per cent of the areas in the city are unsafe. The findings are that only 22 per cent of Mumbai’s streets are walkable, while only 31 per cent are adequately lit.

As part of the ‘Safe Cities Programme’ undertaken by Safetipin in collaboration with Akshara Centre and Uber recently, a total of 5,834 audits were conducted over 366 km of road length. This has yielded valuable data on physical infrastructure and social usage in public spaces of Mumbai.

The audit rated the places on nine parameters – lighting, openness, visibility, crowd, security, walking path, availability of public transport, gender diversity and feeling of safety (which is the only subjective parameter). The survey was conducted during a fixed time between sunset and 10 pm every day.

The survey based on the feedback from people and volunteers, who used the Safetipin app, revealed the problems faced by women, especially in much developed areas like Lower Parel, Dadar, Worli and Chembur. While the survey gives an overall rating of 3.4 on 5, experts say it does not reflect positively on Mumbai city, as the response is mainly from two wards.

Steps are, of course, being taken for beefing up security for women; however, there is scope for more improvement, especially with regards to lighting, walking paths and access to public transport.

Uber has partnered with SafetiPin in a social enterprise that provides technology solutions to make our cities safer for women and others. By equipping regulators with data around non-functioning streetlights and unsafe areas, the joint effort has helped in enhancing the safety of cities.

At the launch of the report, chief guest Vijaya Rahatkar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, promised to direct the police, the municipal commissioner and the corporators to act on these suggestions. “Women should not only get a feeling of safety while accessing public places but also of dignity and entitlement,” said Rahatkar.

The report recommends brightly lit streets, smoother pavements with improved visibility, fewer hurdles such as hawkers and encroachments, enhanced security with CCTV cameras, police or private security personnel, and safer public transport for women.

Chembur (west) civic ward Assistant Commissioner Harshad Kale said he is not aware of the survey but promised to take steps to improve the situation. “If they share their results, we can hold a joint meeting on the merits of the survey and action will be initiated.”

In addition, Kale said, “Mumbai police have informed us of the deficiency of streetlights in some places and after a meeting with the police and civic officials, new street lights been installed in a few important areas.”

Anju Pandey, programme specialist, Ending Violence Against Women, UN Women, said, “Women experience the city differently from men, and the fear of sexual violence in public space has far-reaching effects on their quality of life.”