Mumbai: Students have voiced complaints about the recent decision of the Mumbai University to provide mark-sheets online, the catch being that these mark-sheets cannot be accessed without an Aadhaar number and many students do not have one. So, they have no option but to wait for a physical copy of mark sheets to land at their doorstep by post.

The university on Thursday declared that it would provide mark-sheets online from this academic year. Students have to, however, register online by submitting Aadhaar card numbers and mobile details. For this purpose, they also have to create a permanent account using Aadhaar and mobile number on the National Academic Repository (NAD) portal.

Students complained that those who do not have an Aadhaar will not be able to access their marksheets online. Instead, they will have to wait for 15 days or even a month for a physical copy of the mark-sheets. Also, the physical copy of mark-sheet has several errors and they will not be able to access it later; however, a digital copy can be kept safe on the NAD portal.

Ajay Joshi, a student, said, “Many of us do not have Aadhaar cards and will not be able to proceed with this online process. Why can’t we access this with just our examination seat number and academic details?” Many students are from different states and rural areas. Vaishali Mhatre said, “If the university wants to go digital, then they should make adequate provision for it.”

This move has been initiated to maintain all documents and certificates digitally. Leeladhar Bansod, Public Relations Officer of MU, said, “Certificates and marksheets will be available online as per directions from the central government. Students who do not have an Aadhaar can get a physical copy of marksheets offline.” The university aims to go digital gradually by securing all documents of students online to create an error-free system for the future.