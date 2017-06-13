Onion markets open in Nashik after 11 days, supplies to reach late

Nashik: Onion markets in Nashik opened after 11 days on slightly higher rates but stocks were less on Monday. In Lasalgaon 15,885 quintals onion was traded on Monday and rates per quintal were minimum Rs 250, maximum Rs 636 and average Rs 570.

“These are regular rates and there is not much appreciation,” stated Lasalgaon APMC chairman Jaydatt Holkar.

When asked about the low arrivals, Holkar said that, Sunday was a holiday and possibly there were no labourers available to load onions and so the arrivals were less. From Tuesday the markets may normalize,” he said.

On 31 May the onion rates per quintal in Lasalgaon market were minimum Rs 200, maximum Rs 626 and average Rs 450 while arrivals were 25,870 quintals.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) director Nanasaheb Patil said that, the rates were not much high.

“In fact the demand for onion is likely to go down or some slowdown is expected during Ashad and Chaturmas (Indian calendar) months, when onion is not eaten. However, Demand rises during Diwali,” he said. Nashik is the largest producer of onions in the country.