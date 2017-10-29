One held in Bandra slum fire case

Mumbai : A 29-year-old suspect has been arrested after an assistant engineer of BMC registered an FIR at Nirmal Nagar police station late on Friday night in connection with major inferno that broke out at Garib Nagar, adjacent to Bandra (East) railway station.

The fire broke out when civic officials were carrying out an anti-encroachment drive outside the busy station on Thursday afternoon.

Police had claimed that irate residents of Garib Nagar had thrown cooking gas cylinder into the fire which aggravated and the flames reached the skywalk connecting Bandra railway station and Western Express Highway (WEH). Two fire fighters were injured while dousing the inferno, thick black smoke of which billowed and was visible from WEH and Bandra station.

The services of harbour line trains were suspended for few hours.

“We have arrested Sabir Shamim Khan on early on Saturday morning for his alleged role in causing the fire and endangering life as well safety of several people living in Garib Nagar area of Bandra (East). Some more suspects are still on the run,” Subhash Jadhav, Senior Inspector of Nirmal Nagar police station told the Free Press Journal.

Another officer from Nirmal Nagar police station said Khan is the prime suspect and first set certain area of Garib Nagar on fire to halt the anti-encroachment drive.

“When the anti-encroachment drive did not stop despite the low-scale blaze, Khan along with other suspects threw cooking gas cylinder after which the fire aggravated,” the officer added.

Khan and his associates have been booked under IPC sections, for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house (436), mischief (426), endangering life or personal safety of others (336), causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (337) and conspiracy (120B).

He was produced before the Metropoplitan Magistrate Court that has sent him into three-day police custody.