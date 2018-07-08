One electrocuted, as rain lashes city

Long-distance, suburban train services affected

Mumbai :A woman was electrocuted and her five-year-old daughter was injured in Ghatkopar as torrential rains lashed the far eastern and Western suburbs of Mumbai on Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) too has forecast heavy rainfall in Greater Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next two days.

The Santacruz observatory recorded 6.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours while the Colaba observatory recorded 5.2 mm rainfall. Kalyan recorded 100 mm rain, while Ulhasnagar and Ambar-nath recorded 74 mm and 94 mm rain respectively.

In Vasai, 40 people who had gone for a swim at Chinchoti waterfall have been rescued though five are still missing. The fire brigade and the tehsildar reached the spot for search and rescue operations.

Suburban train traffic on the Kalyan-Karjat route connecting Mumbai and Pune through Central Railway (CR) was thrown out of gear. There was waterlogging in Kalyan, Ambarnath, Badlapur and other eastern suburbs, as well as in the Western suburbs of Vasai-Virar. The entire Palghar-Thane-Raigad district belt witnessed heavy rainfall.

In Ghatkopar, Usha Sawant, 40, was electrocuted while her daughter, five-year-old Samidha, was injured, following a short circuit.

In Kalyan, 27 trees fell near the corporation office. No injuries and damages were reported. A Kalyan fire brigade official, Namdev Choudhary, said, “Two persons were stuck in Khadavli river on Saturday at 9am.

We received a call at around 9.50am ,after which we rushed to the spot and rescued them”.

“The second incident occurred at Wadekar in the Adharwadi dumping ground. A 22-year-old, Raja Patil, who was stuck in Kalyan river climbed a tree to safety. The locals alerted the fire brigade. We rushed to the spot at 11 am and rescued him,” said Chaudhary.

A senior civic official said an 18-inch water pipeline burst on Sena Bhavan Road in Dadar West due to metro work. Repair efforts are underway at the site. The pipeline burst will affect water supply in parts of Dadar West, NM Joshi Marg, Bhavani Shankar Road, SK Bole Road and Sena Bhavan.

Low visibility in Mumbai division’s northeast and southeast section of Mumbai division resulted in suburban trains on the Main line running late by 12 to 20 minutes. According to the disaster management department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), no cases of tree or wall fall were reported in the city and suburbs.

Waterlogging between Vithalwadi and Kalyan near the level crossing resulted in trains being halted at Ambarnath station from 10.40 am to 3 pm at noon. As a precautionary measure, train services between Badlapur and Kalyan were halted. There were no suburban services on the Karjat-Kalyan and Kasara-Kalyan sections. CR schedules were thrown out of gear and several trains were cancelled. Office-goers were most affected by the disruption, with many opting to stay at home. Citizens shared videos and photos on Twitter, showing knee-deep waterlogging in parts of Kalyan and unusual traffic jams in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

The Kalyan-Titwala section of the national highway too was closed as a precautionary measure as Ulhas river was in spate, with water flowing over the bridge near Titwala.

The powerloom town of Bhiwandi too experienced heavy rainfall and several areas were flooded. The Savitri river in Raigad district was overflowing in some places. The hill stations of Matheran in Raigad district and Mahabaleshwar in Satara received heavy downpour. The toy train service between Neral and Matheran was hit after a tree fell between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

CR diverted and cancelled long-distance trains. Pragati Express and Nanded-Panvel Express were diverted via Karjat-Kalyan, instead of Karjat-Panvel because of waterlogging between Chouk and Karjat at almost 10-12 inches over the tracks.

Juhu drownings: Body of fourth youth found at Chowpatty

Mumbai: With recovery of the fourth victim’s body in the Juhu drowning case on Friday night, authorities have called off the search operation that lasted for over 48 hours. Four of the five youths, who had ventured into sea to swim off Juhu beach on Thursday evening, had drowned. The body of 16-year-old Faisal Sikander Sayyed was found on Friday night at 1.30 am from the seashore behind JW Marriott hotel at Juhu. Juhu Police, Navy, Coast Guard and disaster management officials had begun a search operation since Thursday evening to trace the bodies. Sayyed had ventured into the sea with his four friends, Wasim Salim Khan, 22, Nasir Gazi, 17, Fardeen Saudagar, 17, and Sohail Shakeel Khan, 17, on Thursday at 5.31 pm, when they were swept away by the current. Wasim was rescued by the police and lifeguards on Thursday night while the bodies of Gazi, Saudagar and Khan were found on Friday morning.

Sayyed’s body was sent to Cooper Hospital at Juhu where he was declared dead on arrival. An Accidental Death Record (ADR) was registered by the Juhu police on Saturday. The youths were residents of Dadabhai Nowrojee Nagar in Andheri. – Staff Reporter