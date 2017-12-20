One does not have to abandon religion to become Hindu: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: In the wake of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement – Muslims in India are also Hindus – row, organisation’s ideologue M.G. Vaidya said on Tuesday that one did not have to leave his or her religion to become a Hindu.

“Muslims don’t need to leave Quran to become a Hindu. They just have to consider Hinduism as their own religion,” M G Vaidya told ANI here.

He added that a person not going to the temple was also a Hindu and one should remember the meaning of Hindu.

Addressing a public function in Tripura on Sunday, Bhagwat said, “The Muslims in India are also Hindus. We have no enmity with anyone. We want welfare of all.”

The statement has created a furore especially among religious leaders. While some Hindu saints welcomed it, others opposed it and said such a statement should not have been made.