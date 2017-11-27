One CRPF constable dead in Maoist attack in Maharashtra

Gadchiroli: A CRPF constable was killed and two of his colleagues injured when Maoists opened fire on a joint team of the paramilitary forces and Maharashtra Police in Gadchiroli district, an official said on Monday.

The attack took place on Sunday around 7.50 p.m. in the Talwargarh area. Constable Manjunath Jakkanavar, 31, a resident of Dharwad in Karnataka, died in the attack.

The two injured Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are being air-lifted by helicopter, along with the body of the slain constable, CRPF Deputy Inspector General M. Dinakaran told IANS.

Dinakaran said the Maoists attacked the joint troops of 113 CRPF Battalion and the Maharashtra Police when they were carrying out searches in the area.

“Constable Manjunath was killed in the second attack of the Maoists in about two-hours span. “The first attack was attempted around 5.40 p.m. It was averted after the troops retaliated promptly.

“The Maoists fled the scene at that time. However, they returned again around 7.50 p.m. in large numbers. They fired upon the troops. The security forces retaliated, but lost our constable,” Dinakaran said.