One can’t be ousted from property over ‘routine quarrel’: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court recently ruled ‘routine quarrel’ in the family over property does not amount to dispossession or ouster of an individual from his/her property.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mridula Bhatkar heard an appeal moved by Jitendra Ayare challenging the orders of a trial court which in its judgement had in 2010, made 18 shares of the ancestral property which was to be handed over to all his cousins and siblings. He had challenged the orders of the trial court on the ground that the trial court as well as the appellate court erred in applying the principles of ouster in his case.

On the other hand, the Ayare’s cousin sister, the main plaintiff in the suit, claimed she along with her siblings were ousted from their ancestral property situated in Ratnagiri. She claimed that her aunt – Ayare’s mother had several times told her and her siblings that they have no right on the property.

Having heard the submissions and the contentions, Justice Bhatkar said, “Whatever admissions are pointed out as evidence of ouster, cannot be said ouster because it shows that the plaintiff and her sisters though they were told that they have no right in the house, they continued to visit and stay at their family house and all that time, the mother of the appellant (Ayare) used to say so. Thus, it was a casual routine comments or quarrels in the family and it cannot be labelled as ouster.”

“In order to prove ouster, the party has to lead hostile animus in the positive manner. Mere occasional utterances like ‘you have no right in the suit property’ cannot be said as ouster in the eyes of law. I do not find any merit in the submissions advanced by the advocate appearing for Ayare. Hence, the appeal is dismissed,” Justice Bhatkar added.