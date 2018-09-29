On This Day! September 29, 2017 – Stampede at Elphinstone Road railway station in Mumbai kills 23

On this day, September 29, in the year 2017, Mumbai woke up to witness a horrific tragedy when 23 people were killed during a stampede on pedestrian bridge at Elphinstone Road railway station. The incident shook the whole nation, and government was criticised for their irresponsibility towards the redevelopment of British era-bridge.

The incident occurred on the ninth day of festival of Navratri. According to witnesses, many people had taken shelter in the six-foot wide bridge as the rain started. Also, many people were in a rush to come down, while others who alighted from suburban trains were making their way up. Due to massive crowd on the narrow bridge, a chaos occurred, leading to a deadly stampede.





Some witnesses also said that a rumour regarding falling of bridge created panic among people. The rumours worsened the situation. Finding no place to walk on the staircase, people climbed on the iron railings next to the staircase. Due to stampede, many people were crushed by others and this resulted in death of 23 people, while 39 others were injured.

The narrow bridge connects Parel and Elphinstone Road stations of Central and Western Railway respectively. Every day, lakhs of people use the bridge for commute. Many complaints regarding the redevelopment of the narrow bridge were already made to the civic authorities.

PS: Elphinstone Road has since been renamed Prabhadevi.