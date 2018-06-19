On This Day in History: June 19, 1966 – Shiv Sena was established by late Bal Thackeray

On this day, June 19, in the year 1966, Shiv Sena was formed by late Bal Thackeray. Shiv Sena’s ideology is largely based on pro-Marathi sentiments and Hindu nationalism. The members of the party are popularly referred to as Shiv Sainiks. The party was established through a movement in Mumbai demanding preferential treatment of Maharashtrians over the migrants to the city.

The party was actively involved in contesting Mumbai Municipal elections since its inception. It entered into an alliance with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1989 for Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections. It became a coalition partner with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 1998, during the Vajpayee Government and the present Narendra Modi Government.

Two Shiv Sena leaders have served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. One is Manohar Joshi, who was the Maharashtra CM from 1995 to 1999 and the other is Narayan Rane, who served as CM from February 1999 to October 1999. Bal Thackeray’s son Uddhav Thackeray is currently heading the party.