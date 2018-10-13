On indefinite strike: AAP extends full support to Anjali Damania

Mumbai: AAP extends support to former colleague Anjali Damania’s indefinite fast in support of 2700 workers with pending dues, Maharashtra Convenor and Sr leaders visit her in solidarity. As her indefinite fast reached it’s third day, in support of the rights of 2700 workers with unpaid dues, salaries, provident fund and other arrears since February 2016, AAP’s Maharashtra unity extended their support to their former colleague and anti-corruption crusader Mrs Anjali Damania.

It is shocking that this issue had to drag on for over a few years, despite being discussed in both houses of legislature in Maharashtra and the CM being completely in the know of things. It is purely criminal that the authorities and powers that be, condone such acts of brazen denial of justice to poor workers, in India’s financial capital. Brigadier Sudhir Sawant, AAP’s Maharashtra Convenor, visited Mrs Damania in solidarity of her cause and extended the party’s support.