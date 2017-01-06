Om Puri passes away after a massive heart attack in Mumbai

Mumbai: Veteran actor Om Puri has passed away on today morning after a massive heart attack. The actor was 66.

Ashoke Pandit has tweeted on twitter and confirmed the news that, Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP.

PMO of India has also tweeted, The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films.

Om Puri has featured in more than 100 Bollywood movies, has won incredible amount of awards and appreciation for his stunning roles in movies like – ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Arohan’, ‘Ardh Satya’, ‘My Son the Fanatic’ as a supporting cast.

He also awarded with Filmfare Awards and National Films Awards. He also Padma Shri awarded.