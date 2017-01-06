Tagged with: Om Puri Om Puri apologizes Om Puri bizarre interview Om Puri controversial comments Om Puri controversies Om Puri dead Om Puri on Indian army Om Puri on terrorist Om Puri passed away Om Puri personal life
Om Puri passes away after a massive heart attack in Mumbai
Mumbai: Veteran actor Om Puri has passed away on today morning after a massive heart attack. The actor was 66.
Ashoke Pandit has tweeted on twitter and confirmed the news that, Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP.
PMO of India has also tweeted, The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films.
Om Puri has featured in more than 100 Bollywood movies, has won incredible amount of awards and appreciation for his stunning roles in movies like – ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Arohan’, ‘Ardh Satya’, ‘My Son the Fanatic’ as a supporting cast.
He also awarded with Filmfare Awards and National Films Awards. He also Padma Shri awarded.