Ola-Uber strike: MNS wants Ola and Uber to agree with laws by which kali-peeli taxis are run

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing protest staged by transport aggregators Ola and Uber drivers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday accused the companies of indulging in unlawful business practices. Speaking to ANI, MNS leader Sanjay Naik demanded that the ride hailers comply with norms similar to that of the fleet of yellow-black taxis in the state.

“We demand that Ola and Uber taxis agree to the laws by which the yellow-black taxis are run. They are doing business unlawfully,” he said.

Cab prices are at an all-time high on Monday as an indefinite strike, called on by MNS’ transport wing, Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena here, is being staged by both Ola and Uber drivers affiliated to the MNVS, along with members of several major unions.

#WATCH Mumbai taxi drivers strike: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Nandgaonkar breaks windshield of a taxi which was plying in the city pic.twitter.com/ZERyZXU68h — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

The drivers are reportedly agitated over non-payment of assured income and alleged they incurred heavy losses due to a shortage of funds. On a related note, drivers have reportedly been asked to stay off roads in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Pune as a mark of support to the uprising.