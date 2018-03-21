Ola-Uber strike: MNS says, Uber claims drivers backing off protest; Strike will go on in Mumbai

Mumbai: On the second day of the strike by its driver-partners, Uber on Tuesday claimed a large number of car operators from Mumbai and Pune have withdrawn the protest while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said the stir would continue tomorrow as well.

Drivers of the app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber have been on an indefinite strike against the low profit margins since Monday, which was called by the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. It is known that over 45,000 app-based cabs operate in Mumbai alone.

Meanwhile, rail roko by hundreds of job aspirants on Tuesday morning compounded the woes of office-goers in Mumbai who struggled to find transport to reach their offices. Drivers of some black and yellow cabs had a field day as they charged extra fare from hapless commuters. However, some drivers of Ola and Uber started plying their vehicles in view of the hardships faced by citizens. However, the MNS Vahtuk Sena stood firm to continue with the strike.

“We invited senior executives of Ola and Uber to hold discussions over the stand-off, but nobody turned up. due tow which we have decided to continue the strike tomorrow as well,” it said in a statement. Meanwhile, MNS Transport Wing president Sanjay Naik and 11 on Monday under various sections of the IPC, were produced before a court in Andheri, which remanded them in police custody till March 27, a police officer said.