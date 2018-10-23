Ola, Uber driver go on indefinite strike, commuters bear the brunt

Mumbai: Commuters using Ola and Uber services faced lot of hurdles on Monday as some driver-partners of the cab aggregators went on an indefinite strike, which was announced on Monday afternoon. They had announced a strike on Monday and after meeting the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, they decided to extend the strike.

“Most Ola and Uber drivers had assembled outside the aggregator firms’ offices in Kurla, demanding an increase in earnings. We also went to the Ola office in Andheri, but the offices were shut. So till the time they resolve our issues, drivers will not operate cabs and it will be an indefinite strike,” said Sunil Borkar, Secretary of the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh.

Those lucky enough to find an app cab, however, complained of surge in pricing. Rajesh Sharma, a shopkeeper travelling from Lalbaug to Bhuleshwar market, said the fare usually comes to Rs 110-120, “but on Monday, I paid more than thrice the usual amount, at Rs 382”. Another commuter, a media professional who travelled from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Nariman Point paid Rs 282 for this short distance, when the usual tab is Rs 70-80.

The move comes after drivers complained of being attacked by passengers. They also claimed that the current fare, at the rate of Rs 6 per kilometre, does not even ensure them a living wage. “The drivers want minimum fares to be between Rs 100 and Rs 150 and the charge per km between Rs 18 and Rs 23, depending upon the vehicle. Currently, Ola and Uber fare structures are based on lump-sum and not visible to passengers,” said one of the member.

There are also demands for a fare hike in view of the rising fuel prices, a prohibition on companies getting new taxis, booking cabs only from verified numbers of the customers, among others. The app-based cab drivers had gone on a three-day strike in March, spearheaded by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena, the transport wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). “This strike is politically motivated. Drivers are being intimidated not only in Mumbai but also in Delhi,” said a source.

“The companies had promised drivers of fat paychecks and hence many kaali-peeli drivers and others quit their jobs and bought cars. Initially, they received good monthly returns, but now the companies are giving more business to company-owned cabs. Hence, our drivers are unable to save anything, because of the Rs 6 per kilometre fare,’ said Borkar.

Meanwhile, an Uber spokesperson issued a statement: “We regret the disruption caused to our rider and driver-partner community, due to a small group of individuals. We remain committed to serving the city and ensuring that our driver partners continue to access a stable income, while giving riders a convenient, reliable option to travel around Mumbai.”