Ola and Uber strike: Some drivers cash in on strike, turn extortionists

Mumbai: Ever since the indefinite strike by Ola and Uber began on October 22, there are reports of these cab drivers negotiating and extorting money from passengers, cancelling bookings and asking for cash payments besides engaging in surge pricing.

But not all drivers are mercenaries; some of their brethren are ready to hit the road to earn a living, but are afraid to do so, having received threats from the more belligerent lot. “I am not supporting the strike as it is my only source of livelihood. But, on Tuesday, when I decided to ply my vehicle, miscreants stopped my car and intimidated me into supporting their strike. They also damaged my car,” said an Ola cab driver.

Since Monday, almost 90 per cent of app cabs have gone off the road, under the banner of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS). “Ola and Uber are asking us to call off the strike without fulfilling their [the drivers’] demands. However, we have conveyed our stand that the strike will continue till the demands are met. We may intensify the strike by launching chakka jam at the four toll plazas at Mumbai’s entry/exit points,” said Sunil Borkar, secretary of MRRKS, after meeting Ola and Uber company officials on Tuesday.

On its part, Uber released the following statement on Tuesday in Mumbai: “We regret the disruption caused to our rider and driver-partner community and condemn the use of violence and intimidation by certain individuals. The Hon’ble Bombay High Court has previously issued an injunction restraining unions, their leaders, members and their followers from preventing Uber driver partners from going about their work. We request the support of law enforcement to enforce the court’s order and hope that it will enable drivers to stay behind the wheel, something many have been telling us, without fear or harassment. We remain committed to serving the city and ensuring rider and driver safety at all times.’’

App-cab users, meanwhile, say that for the last three days, when they happened to book a ride, they get a call from the driver, who informed them of the ongoing stir and began negotiating the fare. The first suggestion was to cancel the booking and then there was an insistence on cash payment; also the final tab was different from that mentioned at the time of booking. Even if the passenger agrees to this loot, there is no guarantee the cab will show up at the time requested by the user and, if it does, the fare charged is usually exorbitant. Early on Wednesday morning, Anil Kumar booked an Ola ride from Mulund to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and at the scheduled time of pick-up, he received a call from the driver, who asked him to cancel the booking and pay him cash. In case they ran into protesters during the ride, he requested Kumar to say it was his personal vehicle and asked for Rs 500 in cash.

But for Supriya Gandhi, a student, things did not work out so smoothly. Having read about the strike, she booked her ride to the domestic airport on Wednesday two days in advance only to have the driver call minutes before the scheduled pick-up time, asking her to cancel the booking. He then proceeded to do it himself and after negotiating the fare, failed to show up at the last minute. For other city commuters, the strike has meant longer waits and increased cab fares. A ride to Jogeshwari from Kalachowki cost Rs 728 during peak hours in the evening on Wednesday, though the normal fare for this ride is between Rs 350 to Rs 400.