Oh Fish! Mumbai man’s big catch from flooded waters will leave you bewildered

If you chose to spend this Sunday holed up at home, you can thank your stars. For those who ventured out, however, the monsoon rained heavily on their parade, with waterlogging and traffic jams witnessed in several parts of the city. While this is the same story that repeats every year, here’s something that’s more unusual, locals in Kandivli were surprised to find fish in the waterlogged road at Thakur Village.

Meanwhile, going by a Facebook post doing around the internet, it seems a Mumbai street food vendor has taken a leaf from the book and is catching fish in the city’s flood waters! Tejas Mehta, a media professional, who shared the photos of the food vendor on Facebook, told indianexpress.com that this took place during a minor flooding at Thakur Village in Mumbai’s Kandivali East on June 11. As the man caught the fish, his friend rushed to get a sack to put it in.

“Just saw this man catching a big fat FISH from the flooded waters of Kandivali in Mumbai!! ��� This city is full of surprises! My day is made!”

According to a report in the Midday, it is usual for many areas in Mumbai to get inundated during heavy rains, this time places like Marine Lines, Bandra, Lower Parel, Sion, Ghatkopar, Kandivli, Borivli, Dahisar and Andheri are affected due to water-logging during floods. But the ‘catch’ this time was the fish that local residents were able to catch from the flood waters. Meanwhile, as many as 20 complaints were registered by the BMC’s disaster management cell. According to the officials, traffic was affected at Sion-Bandra Link Road, Dahisar Subway, Thakur Village in Kandivli, and Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar, were flooded, resulting in traffic disruption.