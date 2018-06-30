Octro Teen Patti: 5 held for conning through online gaming

Mumbai: Thane crime branch have arrested five persons on Friday for conning victims through ‘Octro Teen Patti’, Indian Poker which is played through Facebook and Teen Patti App on mobile phones. The prime accused, Mohammed Akhil Mohammed Shakeel Khan, 30, Mohammed Kamil Mohammed Shakeel Khan, 29, Ashraf Mohammed Istiyaque Ahmed Siddiqui, 28, Mohammed Omar Shaikh, 27, and Mohammed Faisal Taufeeq Khan, 40, have been arrested.

According to the police, the players (gamers) have to earn points to move to the next game level. After the gamers had exhausted the coins, the accused would keep tabs on them and would contact them through Facebook and WhatsApp. The accused had sold one lakh coins to the victims at the rate of Rs.12 per coin. The victims would pay the money through Paytm. The accused were arrested from their office on the sixth floor of Pirana Tower in Mumbra.

The prime accused, Akhil, and Kamil are Kausa residents, while Ashraf is a resident of Siddiqui Baug at Kismat Colony. Omar and Faisal reside in Mumbra. According to Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane crime branch, “Five persons have been arrested on Friday during a raid at Pirana Tower. We have seized 56 mobile phones, six routers ad five adapters worth Rs 2.86 lakh.”