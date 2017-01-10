Obscene pics: Bombay HC rejects Congress MLA’s plea for bail

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application moved by Congress leader Jaykumar Gore, who is accused of sending obscene pictures and videos to a woman.

A sitting Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Man Khatav constituency in Satara district, Gore’s plea was rejected by Justice Mridula Bhatkar.

Justice Bhatkar ruled that sending an ‘obscene’ image can come under sexually explicit act as it need not be ‘bilateral’ but can also be ‘unilateral’.

According to the prosecution, Gore had allegedly sent several lewd messages, images and videos to a woman who was running a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO). The prosecution also furnished three mobile handsets, which the police have seized from Gore.

Advocate Arfan Sait, the public prosecutor told the court that all the mobile handsets are registered in names of two separate persons and they were seeking Gore’s custody to ascertain the owners of the handsets.

Advocate Harshad Ponda appearing for Gore told the court that the alleged content was not sent by his client instead the same was sent by some other persons.

He also told the court that his client did not threaten the woman rather she kept forcing him to keep relations with her. He also argued that the prosecution cannot invoke the sections pertaining to publishing or transmitting of sexually explicit material (67A), which is provided in the Information Technology (IT) Act.

After hearing submissions from both the sides, Justice Bhatkar said, “Prima facie it shows that the woman had received lewd messages on her phone and even the witnesses in the case have confirmed it.

The police have recovered three handsets but none of them are in the name of the accused applicant (Gore). But the fact that Gore has not submitted his cell phone to the Satara Police, also cannot be ignored.”

“Going by the prosecution’s claim, there are nine cases pending against Gore but he denied the same and instead claims to have only three pending cases. I cannot ignore the fact there is a case against Gore wherein he had assaulted a public servant on duty,” Justice Bhatkar said.