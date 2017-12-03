Now you can eat ‘Om’, in the form of ‘tambakhoo’

Mumbai : ‘Om’, the auspicious symbol of the Hindus and revered by millions is being used to sell tobacco sachets across Mumbai and Gujarat. The tobacco sachets are being sold under the name ‘Om’ Special Pandharpuri Tambakhoo No.1, a Patel product.

Mohan Krishnan, President of the National Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council (NACPC)said,” ‘Om’ is a very sacred word closely associated with Hindu mythology. We have made several complaints in the past but no action has been taken. The tobacco sachet with the’ Om’ symbol is being sold across Mumbai. It is an offence to sell liquor and alcohol packaged with symbols or signs of any religion.The manufacture and sale of the product is going on in full swing without any fear. It is the need of the hour to impose a total ban on such products using such a sacred name.On February 16, 2016, I had filed a complaint at the Kurla police along with enclosing a sample packet of the tobacco pouch sold under the title name” ‘Om’ Special Pandharpuri Tambakhoo No 1’. I had forwarded the complaint to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the concerned departments at Mantralaya along with samples of ‘Om’ tobacco.

“On paper, the company is being shown as closed since August 4,2012. However, the manufacturing, selling and distribution of the tobacco is going on in full swing. I purchased several Om tobacco packs two days ago,”added Krishnan.

The tobacco is being produced at Pakitwala building, station road at Kurla(West).The tobacco is also manufactured at Anand, Gujarat.

A priest at Babulnath temple said,” The word ‘Om’ is a universal mantra in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. How can it be used to promote the use of tobacco? The government should take action against it.”

Earlier Naresh Raghani , a developer from Ulhasnagar had lodged a complaint against the manufacturers of the brand for hurting religious sentiments by using the word ‘Om ‘ on tobacco sachets. Acting on his complaint, the police had registered a case for hurting religious sentiments and written to the Controller of Patents and Trademark. However, no action was taken against the manufacturers who continue to sell the product.

Several calls were made to the manufacturer on the number mentioned on the tobacco sachets but they remained unavailable for a comment.

According to Lalasaheb Shetye, Senior Inspector, Kurla police station, “We had registered a First Information Report in 2016. When our team visited the tobacco the unit, it was shut. We had forwarded the matter to the Food and Drugs Administration Department.”