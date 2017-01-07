Now Siddhivinayak temple sees 305% hike in cashless donations in Mumbai!

Mumbai: Due to Demonetisation in India, All Indians are facing a cash crunch. Even, after 60 days people are not getting money back to use for daily their daily expenditure.

Demonetisation has also effects temple like Siddhivinayak and Mumbadevi temple in Mumbai. Due to cash crunch the donation boxes are going empty but the religious donators are ready to give their donation via cards, internet, digital cards or any other form of E- wallets.

Over the past month, the Siddhivinayak Temple has witnessed a 305 per cent hike in online donation. Peoples are using PayTM and Free charge APP for abhishek and worship of Ganesh.

Nitin kadam, trustee of Siddhivinayak Temple while talking with Free Press Journal said, “online payment App was conduct before also, but due to demonetisation there is hike in online payment. Initially it was only people from outside who were using online payments, but, now even Mumbaikar’s are taking use of digital payments. Though there are a number of people who visit temple that are are donating in cash”.

CEO of Siddhivinayak Temple , Sanjeev Patil said, “There is a 305 per cent hike in online donation. The people are giving donation from our website, gateway, cards, swipe machine, and online payment. All cash are directly transfer to your bank.”

Though Siddhivinayak Temple saw a hike via online payment, donations in Mumbaidevi temple was decreased by 30 to 35 per cent. Earlier the temple would see a deposit of nearly 6 lakh per week but now only 3.5 to 4 lakh donation are deposited in the donation box.