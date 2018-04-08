Now, Shakti Mills convict arrested for 4th time

Mumbai : Akash Jadhav, a habitual offender who was earlier convicted in the Shakti Mills gang-rape case for raping a photo journalist, has been arrested for the fourth time for a criminal offence by the NM Joshi Marg police station for threatening a man with a revolver.

After being released on bail for assaulting a waiter last week, Jadhav has been arrested again. Ajay Matkar (42) had filed a complaint that he was threatened by Jadhav and his friend Ashwin Khandekar.

As per Matkar’s complaint, on April 4 around 8.15 pm, Jadhav and Khandekar met him at a paan-bidi shop near Subhash Hotel on NM Joshi Marg. The duo pushed Matkar in the dark and allegedly threatened him with a revolver. He poked the revolver in Matkar’s stomach and asked, ‘Should I shoot you?'” Matkar said in his complaint.

Khandekar asked Jadhav to leave Matkar alone. Jadhav, then, walked towards Chinchpokhli while Khandekar left for Currey road.

Last week Balaram Kadam, a waiter, was returning home from work when Jadhav along with his accomplices Siddhesh Tondwalkar and Akash Gadkari beat up him at Dhobi Ghat. Jadhav was in an inebriated condition when he assaulted Kadam and punched him in his face.

They abused him in filthy language and threatened him that they would kill him, if they saw him again in the area.

Jadhav, a resident of Bhandup was arrested in 2013 in the gangrape of a photojournalist. He was sent to a correction home in Nashik. He was released from there in 2017. Since then, he has taken to crime again and was booked in an abduction and assault case in September 2017.Jadhav was arrested for the third time after three years confinement at the Nashik borstal school.

According to Ahmad Pathan, Senior Police Inspector, NM Joshi Marg police station, “Jadhav and Khandekar have been arrested for criminal intimidation (Section 506 (2)) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code.”