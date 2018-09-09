Now, Ram Kadam aides humiliate TV news channel staffer

Mumbai : After Ram Kadam, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, misused his right to freedom of expression on two occasions in one week his supporters are now following in his steps. Some of them used abusive language while speaking to a female staffer of a Marathi news channel.

On Dahi Handi day, addressing a huge crowd of youth, Kadam had publicly offered to abduct girls who had rebuffed their advances. After which, a leading Marathi channel announced it was not going to invite Kadam to be a panellist on its debates, until he tendered an apology. After the channel announced its boycott of Kadam, his supporters were irked. Some of Kadam’s rivals claim he has been instigating his supporters to call and pressurise the channel. The channel ran a special discussion on Kadam’s audacious speech, in which Avinash Abhyankar of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was a panellist. Kadam was a former legislator of the MNS. Kadam’s supporters called and slammed Abhyankar, alleging he had used abusive language on the show.

The workers did not stop here. They proceeded to call the office of the Marathi channel and abused a female staffer.

After the audacious speech at Ghatkopar, Kadam went a step further on Friday, by tweeting about the demise of actor Sonali Bendre, from his official Twitter handle. Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in the US. After facing the wrath of twitterati, he had to delete his tweet and in a subsequent tweet, he blamed rumour-mongers for his mistake.