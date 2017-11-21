November rain surprises for Mumbaikars, city to witness light showers for next three days: IMD

Mumbai: Mumbaikars were surprised to experience rainfall at few locations across the city on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather and light showers for the next three days as well. “We were surprised to witness light drizzle and there was cloudiness the entire day. Such drastic change in the climatic condition could result in spread of diseases,” said Anuradha Narnaware, a resident of Thane.

The IMD officials have attributed this to the presence of weather system including cyclonic circulation and a through. On Monday, light showers were experienced in Thane, Badlapur, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai areas. The satellite imagery on the same day also showed cloudiness over the state of Maharashtra. “There is a through in easterly over South East Arabian sea off coast of North Karnataka. Due to this, cloudiness has spread over the entire state. The minimum temperatures is likely to rise in the next three days,” said an IMD official.

Even before the winter season has set in, the city witnessed light showers which increased the minimum temperatures. “On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was at least 18 degree celsius. The temperatures are likely to increase due to isolated rainfall,” said an IMD official. The officials also forecasted isolated rainfall for Konkan, Mumbai and south madhya Maharashtra. “There will be isolated rainfall in the city for the next three days,” added the official.