Nothing Swachh here! South Mumbai residents receive contaminated water for 15 days

While people are facing a shortage of water, the residents of South Mumbai are complaining that they are receiving contaminated water. The resident of Kalbadevi, Pydhonie, Bhuleshwar, and Chandanwadi are complaining that they have been receiving contaminated water for the past fifteen days.

According to Hindustan Times, despite several complaints to ward office, the residents are still facing the same problems. Water tankers are being sent in several buildings on a daily basis. However, residents said that it is not sufficient. Akash Purohit, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator told the leading daily, “This is the third time in the past one year that residents have been receiving contaminated water. Residents are going through a water crisis because of this. Officials from the waterworks department have assured me that the problem will be solved.”

In the meanwhile, the C-ward is yet to determine the source of contamination. The Assistant municipal commissioner of C ward, Sunil Sardar told the leading daily, “We have sent robot cameras in the pipelines to find out the source of contamination and whether there has been a leakage in one of the pipelines in the area.”