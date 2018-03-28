Nothing is amiss in Judge Loya death, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: The death of Judge Brijgopal Loya has created a controversy which chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claims is a deliberate attempt to malign the Bharatiya Janta Party-led government in Maharashtra and at the national level.

In a twist to the controversy over the death of Loya, Fadnavis on Tuesday produced a letter by a medical expert in the Legislative Assembly which he claims clears the air about the judge’s death. Fadnavis read out an email sent by forensic expert R K Sharma, formerly attached with the All India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi. In this email, Sharma has stated, ‘‘I have been grossly misquoted (by a magazine). The conclusion drawn in the (magazine) story is imaginary.

I have not given any report on the death of judge Loya.’’ Fadnavis said the email is a rebuttal of a news story carried by a national magazine in which Sharma was quoted as saying, “The finding in this report has no suggestion of a heart attack. They show changes but not heart attack.”

The magazine had showed the post mortem report of judge Loya to Sharma and sought his opinion on the findings of the state government which said the judge had died of a heart attack.