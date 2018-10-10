Noted social worker Sindhutai Sapkal to be awarded ‘Narishakti Puraskar’

Thane: Noted social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, fondly called as the “Mother of Orphans”, has been chosen for the ‘Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar Narishakti Puraskar’ for her contribution in the service of humanity.

Sakpal, 69, would be presented the award at a ceremony to be held on October 14 here in Maharashtra, the function organisers told reporters Tuesday.

The Pune-based activist has adopted more than 1,000 orphan children over her long career, and has received several awards for her social service.