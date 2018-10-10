Noted social worker Sindhutai Sapkal to be awarded ‘Narishakti Puraskar’
Thane: Noted social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, fondly called as the “Mother of Orphans”, has been chosen for the ‘Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar Narishakti Puraskar’ for her contribution in the service of humanity.
Sakpal, 69, would be presented the award at a ceremony to be held on October 14 here in Maharashtra, the function organisers told reporters Tuesday.
The Pune-based activist has adopted more than 1,000 orphan children over her long career, and has received several awards for her social service.
JUST ARRIVED
- Tech Review! Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Decent entry-level smartphone
- Lt Gen Asim Munir appointed head of Pakistan’s ISI
- News Alerts! Bhilai Steel Plant blast: CEO removed, two senior officials suspended
- Me Too: Sandhya Mridul accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment
- He kept his hand on my thigh: Sona Mohapatra narrates her #MeToo story, accuses singer Kailash Kher
EDITOR’S PICK
If the Government has a point to make by pressing ahead with the local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir…
The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is scary — scary for the whole planet and all…
The heroine of the MeToo movement is Rupan Deol
If at all there is to be a heroine of the Indian #MeToo movement, that is currently naming and shaming…
Will BJP have the grit to sack MJ Akbar?
“We will get you all one day,” wrote the woman journalist, starting her write-up with “Dear Male Boss.” Yes, this…
US may give in on Indo-Russian deal
The US is on the horns of a dilemma on India’s $5 billion deal with Russia for purchase of S-400…