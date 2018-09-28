Noted Marathi writer Kavita Mahajan passes away at 51

Pune: Noted Marathi writer and novelist Kavita Mahajan passed away here Thursday evening following a brief illness, family sources said. Mahajan, 51, was a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award. She was suffering from pneumonia for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, sources said.

Born on September 5, 1967 at Nanded in central Maharashtra, Mahajan was known for her critically acclaimed novels such as “Brr” and “Bhinna”. She had received the Sahitya Akademi award for her Marathi translation of “Rajai”, a collection of short stories by Urdu writer Ismat Chugtai. Mahajan is survived by her daughter.