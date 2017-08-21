Not Cool! Mumbai AC local may miss October deadline as WR faces software woes

The most-awaited AC locals are going to get further delayed due to some technical problems. Mumbaikars will now have to wait more for the AC local trains, as Western Railway is going to miss its deadline of October.

According to a report in Asian Age, it has been two months since the Central Railway handed over the AC trains to Western Railway. Since then, WR has been facing problems with the software, Train Management System (TMS). The TMS monitors the locations of other trains and sends signals to motormen. Due to the TMS still not working properly, there are many tests which are pending, due to which the launch of the AC locals on the Western Railway will be delayed.

An official told Asian Age, “When the train was being tested out on the WR initially, we had already begun to work on the notorious software, but the issue were unfixable. We then asked the manufacturers of the train — Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited — to upgrade the software, it proved to be a challenge for them too.”

The AC local was supposed to be a game changer for the commuters but since it has arrived in Mumbai in 2016, it has been in limbo. The AC trains were handed over to the Western Railways by the Central Railways after the CR learnt that the road-over-bridges (ROB) is creating a problems for the trains to pass by, as the train coaches were slightly higher than regular coaches. But now, WR is stuck due the software issues, and hence it is still unclear when the AC locals will be made available the commuters.