Not awarded complementary marks, complain many SSC students

Mumbai : Students who recently took their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination have complained about not being awarded marks for extra-curricular activities and complementary marks. Students complained they have not been given grace marks, which would have helped them pass in board examinations.

Extra marks are awarded to students if they appear for elementary art examinations or participate in sports activities at various competitive levels. These marks have helped students to score 100 per cent in SSC board exams, as otherwise, it is not possible to do so. All students who scored cent per cent this year did so with the help of marks obtained in extra-curricular or sports activity.

Many students claimed they had not been given these marks. The parent of a student said, “My child appeared for intermediate arts competition and was always involved in drawing and painting. But he has not been given any marks for his art activities. We have informed the school about this error.” Also, students have not been given grace marks, generally given when students fall short by 1 to 10 marks in order to pass.

As per the Government Resolution (GR) of the state, the Maharashtra board is obliged to provide seven marks for every ‘A’ grade, as complementary marks during SSC exams. While for B and C grades, five and three marks are awarded. These marks are given in addition to the student’s aggregate total marks.

Students and teachers have also raised issues about the marking scheme of examination pattern. Says Neha Jain, a teacher, “If we award more marks for internals or practicals, then students can perform better in board examinations. Some students are good in theory while others are quite efficient in practical aspects. If there are more marks for internals, then students can score high and improve their skills in terms of communication, field work, projects and assignments.”

Several complaints have been registered with the state board, as parents and students have complained to the school. A senior officer of the state board said, “We have received complaints from students of different schools and we will send it to the Pune board for further inquiry and action. These marks are awarded by schools and the art directorate of the state government, so we will have to check various processes.”