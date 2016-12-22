No valid documents, can’t stay in the country: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has observed that a person cannot be authorised to reside in the country without valid papers even if he is entitled to Indian citizenship.

A division bench headed by Justice A S Oka, while refusing to grant relief to 49-year-old Abbas Karadia, also directed conducting an inquiry as to how the central government has been issuing such visas to the man when he has neither an Indian nor a Pakistani passport.

Karadia, who was born in Pakistan and his parents are of Indian origin, had moved the HC seeking extension of Long Term Visa (LTV).

Karadia said his parents are of Indian origin and his mother shifted to Pakistan during the Partition.