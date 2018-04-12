No scientists or experts to advise CM Devendra Fadnavis on environmental issues, reveals RTI query

Mumbai: There are no advisors, scientists or experts who can guide the chief minister to make a sane choice in environmental issues, reveals a Right to Information (RTI) response filed by non-government organisation (NGO) Vanashakti.

The NGO had sought a reply from the government on how it takes decisions that have been responsible for the loss of environment and whether a committee or planning team had been appointed to advise the CM about the same.

“The subject of environment is a highly technical one. So whenever a project or something related to environment is planned, role of scientists with good track record needs to be on board to advise the government. But our CM is issuing orders and notifications right, left and centre. So I put an RTI to find out who his advisors were,” said Stalin Dayanand, director, Vanashakti.

In Marathi, the response was, “You have asked for the names of scientists involved in the project planning team, war room, etc. of the CM. The answer is that there is no such post or person involved.” The RTI also states there is no such official post or position to advise the CM so the information sought to the query was nil.

“It is like saying if someone has a serious medical condition, you take advice from your neighbour but not from an expert doctor. All the projects that he initiates are scientist-deficient,” Stalin added.

The NGO urges the CM and government to set up an expert committee of reliable scientists and experts for decision-making related to environmental issues. “We have to involve scientists from the word go and see that the academic community is being involved because their inputs are important. If the implications of the so-called ‘pet projects’ are not even discussed with anyone, blunders are bound to happen. Only, not just the people but whole environment will also suffer,” said Stalin.