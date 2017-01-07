No right to occupy quarters after retirement for ex BMC officials: Bombay HC

The ruling came after a petition of retired employees alleged that the BMC has ‘arbitrarily’ seized their post-retirement benefits in lieu of these quarters

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court on Friday directed more than 800 ex-employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to vacate the house provided to them by the civic body, on rental basis. The HC also held that these retired employees who are living in the civic body quarters in various parts of the city, have been residing ‘illegally’.

The ruling came from a division bench headed by Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, while hearing the petition of these retired employees who alleged that the BMC has ‘arbitrarily’ seized their post-retirement benefits in lieu of these quarters.

The contention of the retired employees was that the Improvement Committee had in 1989 drafted a proposal to grant them permanent ownership of these quarters; however, the said proposal was rejected by the then civic chief. They further stated that the Municipal Commissioner in 2010, had issued a notification, asking them to vacate the quarters else the civic body would be holding back their post-retirement benefits.

On the other hand, the BMC contended that providing these quarters to the retired employees would not be viable for the civic body. The BMC also informed the bench that if these employees are given permanent ownership of the quarters, then several other retired employees would approach the civic body with a similar relief, which would not be possible as the city is already facing a space crunch.

After hearing both the sides, the bench said, “The said quarters are public property and we cannot issue directions to the Municipal Commissioner to dispose them by giving permanent ownership. This would go against the ruling of the Supreme Court’s verdict wherein the apex court has specifically said that any public property should be disposed through tenders.”

The bench further said, “We think a period of three months would be enough for the petitioners to vacate the said quarters. We direct the BMC to initiate penal action against those who would not vacate the quarters after three months. Needless to state, the ones who vacate the quarters before the deadline would not be held for any penalty.”

The bench has directed the BMC not to oppose any developer if they propose to develop the areas, where these quarters are located.