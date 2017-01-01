No race to announce candidate list: NCP

Mumbai : A senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader revealed there is no rat race to announce candidates for the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) polls. The state NCP leader agreed his party has limited base in Mumbai and city president Sachin Ahir has to establish his leadership.

NCP announced its first list of 45 candidates for the civic poll on Thursday. Sachin Ahir, party’s city wing chief had claimed NCP is the first party who had announced its candidates. Speaking over claims of Ahir, senior state level leader on condition of anonymity said, “Ahir had no other option to announce names of candidates as party workers are in queue to leave NCP and join ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.”

“Already we don’t have grass root workers and cadre in Mumbai. Everybody behaves like their own leader. It was ignored when NCP was in power at the state for almost 15 years. But we failed to built organisation set up in metropolis,” the leader admitted.

He further added that the Shiv Sena has a strong influence in Mumbai followed by the Congress. But nowadays, BJP is spreading its base in each and every nook of the city and the political ambience is BJP will probably grab power from Shiv Sena in upcoming civic poll. “Considering these possibilities, party workers from opposition are willing to join BJP or Sena. NCP’s party workers and few corporators were too in a queue to join BJP before the election. Hence, their names were announced by the party to stop them from leaving the party,” he said.

As the list has been announced, at least these 34 candidates could not leave now and even BJP or Shiv Sena will not entertain them, he claimed. However, he refused to disclose names of corporators. “Forget it now,” the leader said.

Meanwhile, Sachin Ahir said his party will announce the second list very soon.