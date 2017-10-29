No more lame excuses by babus, MBMC chief e-tracks file movement

Bhayandar : Files getting stuck at the table of some civic babus in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will now be a thing of the past. Thanks to the online Letter and File Management System (LFMS) – a workflow-based e-tracking system implemented by the municipal commissioner, Dr. Naresh Gite, in the day-to-day affairs of the MBMC. Files now do not meet any untoward obstacles mainly due to negligence, malpractices and lame excuses.

Not only does the online LFMS make movement of files much more transparent but also helps keep a watch on every individual’s performance and accountability.

“Not just that, I can consistently monitor the status of every file, at the click of a mouse for speedy disposal. Now, our employees including head of departments hesitate to keep a file on their table for long without any justified reason,” said Dr Gite, who has made it a routine to check and reviews every staffers performance.

Apart from providing a data on how much time one official takes to see a file, the average number of files that move from his desk every month and information about pending ones, the system will analyse the performers putting them red ( bad performance) and green (good performance) zones based on file movement on their desk.

“Soon, the services will be extended to citizens and elected representatives who will be able to track their complaints, files and proposals without running from table to table to know its status,” said, Dr. Gite.

The online LFMS is an application which tracks file movement from table-to-table or official-to-official, noting the time of file arrival and disposal at each stage.

In the past the MBMC has launched various mobile and web-based applications, however, thanks to technical glitches and poor monitoring these tools have been reduced to mere decorative gadget icons, leaving residents more disappointed than satisfied.