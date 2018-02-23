No hailstorms in north Maharashtra, says IMD

Mumbai: Two days after it forecast hailstorms in north Maharashtra, the IMD today withdrew the warning saying the trough over the Himalayan region has weakened.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms in northern parts of Maharashtra and western region of Madhya Pradesh on February 23 and 24.

“The IMD had issued a warning two days back, which had predicted hailstorms, gusty winds and lightening over north Maharashtra. However, since the trough prevailing over the Himalayan region has weakened the department has now removed the warning,” an IMD official said.

On February 11, hailstorm had ravaged several villages in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha and damaged crops on over 11 lakh hectares. Due to the large-scale devastation of crops in the hailstorms, the IMD warning issued two days back had left the government machinery as well as farmers worried.

“The weather pattern is changing over the region now.

The area is now getting warmer and minimum temperature will remain on the higher side,” the Met official said.