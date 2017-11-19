No conspiracy by Gurgaon cops, says HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has observed that prima facie it did not appear the Gurgaon Police had hatched a conspiracy to kill gangster Sandeep Gadoli.

The observation was made by Justice A M Badar in an order passed on November 14, while granting bail to two of the four accused personnel of the Gurgaon Police.

Gadoli was killed in an encounter by Gurgaon Police in Mumbai’s Airport Metro hotel on February 7 last year. However, the encounter was termed ‘fake’ by the Mumbai Police.

In September last year, the Mumbai Police had filed a chargesheet against four officials of the Gurgaon Police.

Justice Badar observed that the chargesheet and the statements of various prosecution witnesses revealed that accused officers had come to Mumbai to arrest Gadoli following permission from seniors. The judge also observed that the accused police officials had made every effort to inform the Mumbai Police of their activities even till just a few minutes before the incident. Mumbai Police, however, had failed to provide the requisite assistance to them, he held.