No conflict of interest in de-notification of lands: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said that an inquiry found that there was no “conflict of interest” in Industries Minister Subhash Desai’s decision on de-notification of industrial lands.

Former additional chief secretary (home) K P Bakshi has submitted his report on a probe into allegations made against Desai, Fadnavis told the Legislative Assembly today.

The Bakshi committee probed denotification of prime industrial lands in Igatpuri in Nashik district from 2002 to 2017. It found that there were 160 cases where the land was de-notified (removing it from reservation for industrial development) but there was no conflict of interest, the chief minister said.

Opposition had alleged that the de-notification of lands, earlier acquired for industrial projects, benefited builders.

Addressing a press conference later today, NCP leader Jayant Patil criticised the probe finding.

“The government appointed a one-man probe committee. We won’t be surprised if Bakshi gets a plum posting again,” Patil said.