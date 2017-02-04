No Bombay HC relief for convicted NCP leader

Navnath Taras was convicted for allegedly attempting to kill a Congress leader in 2007 local body elections and was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment.

Mumbai: Observing that the ‘object’ of the legislature in keeping away convicts from contesting election will have to be given primacy, the Bombay High Court rejected to stay conviction of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from Pune.

Navnath Taras, member of the NCP’s Pune wing had approached the single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar seeking stay of his conviction by a Pune sessions court. Taras was convicted for allegedly attempting to kill a Congress leader in 2007 local body elections and was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment.

Taras has sought stay of the conviction on the ground that he wanted to contest the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections which are scheduled to take place in February. But the provisions in the Representation of People’s Act, prohibits a person convicted and sentenced to suffer imprisonment for not less than two years, from contesting elections.

The advocate appearing for Taras had relied upon several judgments of the Supreme Court which has time and again held that right to vote and right to contest elections are ‘constitutional rights’ of every citizen of India.

Justice Badar was of the view that just because an accused convicted, desires to contest the Municipal Election then conviction recorded against him cannot be stayed mechanically for fulfilling his wish.

Justice Badar noted that Taras had been convicted and the cause of prosecuting him was the earlier election of Pune-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. He also noted that the alleged offence had its origin in the election of Pune-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Accordingly, Justice Badar refused to stay the conviction of five years against him.