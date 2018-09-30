No acche din for hijra community yet, says transgender poet Disha Shaikh

“Our strength is in our unity and we have to be one and together. However, after 2014 (judgment), the government has been taking steps to provide us some benefits. But the very first thing it is doing is dividing us as Hindu hijras and Muslim hijras —Disha Shaikh

Mumbai: Even after being declared the ‘third gender’ by the SC in 2014, acche din have failed to arrive for the transgender community. It is being split along on the lines of religion and caste, that too by the government, said transgender poet Disha Shaikh on Saturday. “I come from a remote area in Ahmednagar district, where I live in a house with nearly 18 hijras (transgenders), all of whom practice different religions and come from a different strata of the society. But there is no discrimination in our house, we live as one family and as equals,” Disha Shaikh said.

“Our strength is in our unity and we have to be one and together. However, after 2014 (judgment), the government has been taking steps to provide us some benefits. But the very first thing it is doing is dividing us as Hindu hijras and Muslim hijras,” Shaikh said. Shaikh was addressing an event organised by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) to discuss the future of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) community after decriminalising unnatural sex in India.

In her speech, Shaikh referred to the ‘discussions’ going on to draft a new bill for the rights of transgenders. “The irony is, a law is being made for us and none of us know about it. If you (government) are making some law for the betterment of a community then the very first thing to do is to speak to the community members. We have no idea as to what is being included in the law,” Shaikh said. According to Shaikh all this is happening in the community only because of the growing ‘caste-class’ discrimination.

“It is time we give up the caste-class division because you never know those who recently upgraded from half-pants to full-pants might launch a hijra wing. They might make us fight our own people and this will not be good for the community,” Shaikh said. Shaikh further highlighted the areas like health, education, employment, where the government ‘seriously’ needs to work.

While ‘half-heartedly’ welcoming the SC ruling on Section 377, Shaikh said, “I was not much happy with the ruling because now the picture is going to change a lot. Before this ruling, if any random person would try to misbehave, we had the option to threaten them of going to police but now, our members would be raped and before police, the rapist might say it was consensual.” “There are several things that will now change after this ruling but I hope we all fight the challenges together,” Shaikh said.