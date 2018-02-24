Nitin Gadkari snubs Sharad Pawar over Maharashtra politicians being suppressed in Delhi

Mumbai: While snubbing NCP supremo Sharad Pawar over his statement about politicians from Maharashtra usually being suppressed in Delhi, Union Minister for shipping and road transport Nitin Gadkari said that one needs to have ability and capability to rise and its not based on religion, caste, gender or region in Delhi. Pawar, in an interview with Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday at Pune had stated that he couldn’t become (PM) despite being one of the rightful claimants of the post in 1999 along with Dr Manmohan Singh.

Gadkari, during an interaction with media persons on Friday, said, “You get to rise to higher position depending upon how much guts you have. One can get top position if he enhances his quality,” “There is no connection between success in Delhi and region, religion, caste or gender. If you have capabilities you get what you deserve. I don’t know why Pawar saheb is sulking,” he said while referring to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Gadkari rejected the idea of his name being considered for PM in the future. “I don’t consider it a dream. I believe politics is a medium of socio-economic transformation. I am working for only that,” Gadkari said. Gadkari also rubbished an allegation by Pawar that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and Mumbai-Vadodara super highway projects were unwarranted.

“Mumbai-Ahmedabad is the first phase of bullet train. It will be extended to Delhi. Let us finish the first phase first,” Gadkari said. “We can not fly the bullet train from Mumbai skipping Gujarat and landing it after crossing the border of Gujarat.” Gadkari claimed he has facilitated projects of Rs 4.70 lakh crore in Maharashtra whereas he has promised to spend Rs five lakh crore on the state’s infrastructure. He said, “I am hopeful the amount will go beyond Rs five lakh crore mark by next year.”