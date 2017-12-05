Nitin Aage murder case: Maharashtra Congress leader seeks CBI enquiry

Mumbai: Congress leader and former member of Rajya Sabha (RS) Bhalchandra Mungekar said purchasing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s house in London and building memorial is not sufficient to give justice to people belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC).

He demanded justice in murder of Nitin Aage, a youth from Dalit community, demanded to hand over the case to Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) and warned to intensity the protest across the state. “Aage, a 17-year-old youth from Kharda in Ahmdenagar district, was murdered on April 28, 2014. He was killed by hanging him to a tree before parading him naked in a village,” Mungekar recalled the incidence while speaking with media on Monday in Mumbai.

He said, “Though the accused were from Savarna’ (socially uplifted people) category, the Atrocities Act was not imposed while filing complaint in Aage case. That is why the accused were released from the case.” “When the verdict of Ahmednagar session court came in Kopardi rape case, a section of the society celebrated it. But, when an accused in the Dalit youth murder case were acquitted, nobody spoke against it,” Mungekar said and demanded to reopen the case, it must be conducted under Atrocities Act and the state should empanelled good lawyers.

Mungekar demanded the case be shifted to Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court or session court in Mumbai, witness in this case be given police protection and one member from Aage family be given government job. He added that on December 6, the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, when followers of Dr Ambedkar will gather at Dadar Chaitybhumi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sangharsh Samiti will make awareness among people by meeting them. “The protest will continue till Nitin Aage will not get justice,” he added.