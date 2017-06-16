Nitesh Rane submits Shiv Sena’s name for Guiness Book of World Records

Mumbai: Congress legislator Nitesh Rane has dropped a letter bomb. Aimed at the Shiv Sena, the missive is addressed to the director of the Guinness Book of World Records, asking him to consider a place for Uddhav Thackeray’s party in its roll of honours for the sheer number of times that the Sena has threatened to pull out of the BJP-led government.

Written in jest, Rane’s letter has been doing the rounds of the state’s political circles. Some have appreciated the move, while others have simply laughed away the effort. The Shiv Sena is in an alliance with the BJP in the state, but has made the Fadnavis regime the target of its ire since 2014.

“Considering the number of times that the Sena has threatened to pull out of the government but has held back its punches, I thought let them at least get recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records,” Nitesh told Free Press Journal, adding that Thackeray should now seriously consider getting out of the government rather than only making noises.

In his letter, Nitesh has written that he would like to register a record “on behalf of the Shiv Sena party and its chief Uddhav Thackeray”. The Sena has been described as a “regional political party and its primary base is in Mahrashtra, India”.

Rane says he has sought a mention of the Sena in the book of world records “for the sheer number of times that the party has said that it would withdraw support from the Maharashtra government”. He added, “We would like to draw your attention to the point that such type of record would be the first of its kind to be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.”