Nirupam demands CM scrap all transactions  on Cidco land 

Mumbai : Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has demanded that instead of ordering a stay on all the transactions on Navi Mumbai land, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should scrap all the deals.

Nirupam was speaking to reporters on Saturday after visiting the 24-acre land at Ranjanpada-Ove area of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. He further demanded that Bhushan Gagrani, the Managing Director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), District Collector (Raigad), Additional Collector and Tahsildar of Panvel be suspended with immediate effect. “The CM is repetitively changing his stand which proves that either he was unaware of the scam which is laughable or else he is pretending to, which is clearly perjury and lies. He (Fadnavis) has been denying the possibility of this scam and now has been forced to eat his words,” Nirupam said.

He reiterated that as per government documents, Ove is part of the 95 villages that come under CIDCO. “The land in question belongs to CIDCO. The developmental planning rights of this land rest with the CIDCO as well. Hence, the District Collector (Raigad) has no right to sell this land,” he said.

He further demanded that a committee comprising of two retired High Court Judges should be appointed to investigate the entire issue.