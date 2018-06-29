Nirav Modi case: ED files chargesheet against Mehul Choksi and 13 others in PNB scam

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Mehul Choksi and thirteen other people in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam on Thursday. The chargesheet was filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court against Choksi and thirteen others.

Five companies owned by Choksi have been charged for money laundering (Section 3) of the PMLA, 2002. Earlier, the ED had initiated a money-laundering case against Choksi on June 16 under PMLA provisions on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation for criminal conspiracy (Section 120 (B)) and cheating (Section 420) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 13(2) and criminal misconduct (Section 13(1)(d)) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Choksi had committed the offence of cheating Punjab National Bank in connivance with certain bank officials by fraudulently getting Letters of Undertaking (LoUs), Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) issued without following prescribed procedure and caused a wrongful loss to the bank.

M/s Gitanjali Gems Limited, M/s Gili India and M/s Nakshatra Brands Ltd had fraudulently issued LoUs to the tune of Rs 3,011.39 crore and fraudulently got credit limits of FLCs enhanced to the tune of Rs 3,086.24 crore. The total proceeds of crime in the case is Rs 6,097.63 crore.

During investigation, it was revealed that funds of LoUs obtained fraudulently were siphoned off through overseas suppliers M/s 4Cs Diamonds Distributors at Hongkong, M/s Shanyang Gong Limited at Hong Kong, M/s Asian Diamonds and Jewellery FZE at UAE, M/s Gitanjali Ventures DMCC, UAE and M/s Abbeycrest at Thailand.

On receipt of FLC applications, the Punjab National Bank paid enhanced funds to overseas companies M/s.4Cs Diamond Distributors and M/s. Crown Aim Limited (both located at Hong Kong), which are controlled by Choksi. Several other dummy companies like M/s Taipingyang Trading Limited at Hong Kong, M/s Trans Exim Limited, Hong Kong, M/s Al Burj Diamond, M/s Eternity Eternity Jewels Free Zone Establishment (FZE) and M/s Al Arba Jewels FZE, which were controlled by Choksi in Dubai and Hong Kong, were used for rotation of such funds. The proceeds of the crime was also remitted to Gitanjali Group in the guise of export-import transactions. The overseas companies, mainly based in Hong Kong and UAE, were used for rotation of goods and funds in order to project inflated turnover in the Gitanjali Group of Companies.

From April 1, 2014 to December 31, 2017, a Hong Kong-based beneficiary of the LoUs and FLCs, namely M/s 4Cs Diamond Distributors, remitted Rs 12,184.10 crore from Hong Kong but in the books, only Rs 150.48 crore was shown against it and the rest of the funds were adjusted against goods exported to M/s Trans Exim Ltd, another dummy company of Choksi.

From January 1, 2015 until December 31, 2017, Rs 23,382 crore was remitted to Hong Kong from India. An amount of Rs 3,004 crore was directly paid to foreign banks for repayment of earlier outstandings, while Rs 14,857 crore was remitted via the Gitanjali Group of Companies in India to PNB for repayment of earlier dues. Rs 3,257 crore was diverted to the Gitanjali Group in India and Rs 105.72 crore was remitted to India. Rs 599 crore were diverted to other overseas companies whose relation to the Gitanjali Group is being ascertained.