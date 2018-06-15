Nine-year-old boy drowns in water tank

Thane, A nine-year-old boy fell into a water tank and drowned here this evening, a civic official said.

The boy, Kunal Bagul, accidentally fell into the water tank located adjacent a public toilet in Mahatma Phule Nagar in Kalwa town and drowned, Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell, said.

His body was later fished out and sent for post- mortem, he said, adding a probe into the incident was on.